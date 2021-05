TransportAzumah Announces 2021 Memorial Day Weekend Schedules To Long Beach Island From NYC/Newark Airport/Philadelphia

Barnegat Lighthouse in Barnegat Light NJ TransportAzumah Bus Interior of TransportAzumah Bus

Increased bus/van services for Memorial Day Weekend will facilitate travel to one of the nation's most popular resort areas

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah is pleased to announce its enhanced Memorial Day Weekend schedules for service to Long Beach Island. Long Beach Island is one of the premier resort destinations in the Northeast and TransportAzumah provides bus and van transportation from New York City, Newark Airport, and Philadelphia. Our services provide an excellent alternative to the stress of driving on one of the busiest weekends of the year.Please be assured that TransportAzumah takes COVID-19 seriously. To that end, all passengers must wear masks aboard all vehicles. In addition, high capacity buses are fitted with air filtration systems. Finally, we are offering a new SELECT service that provides every passenger the opportunity to leave the seat next to them open if they wish. SELECT service costs just $10 more and offers a greater piece of mind to people who might have concerns about traveling next to others.NEW YORK NY – LONG BEACH ISLAND NJ – 2021 MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SCHEDULEThursday 5/27 NYC-LBI: 1100am, 700pmThursday 5/27 LBI-NYC: 305pmFriday 5/28 NYC-LBI: 800am SELECT, 1100am, 300pm, 500pm SELECT, 600pm SELECT, 700pmFriday 5/28 LBI-NYC: 1200pm SELECT, 500pmSaturday 5/29 NYC-LBI: 800am SELECT, 1100am, 300pmSaturday 5/29 LBI-NYC: 1200pm SELECT, 500pmSunday 5/30 NYC-LBI: 800am SELECT, 1100amSunday 5/30 LBI-NYC: 1200pm SELECT, 500pmMonday 5/31 NYC-LBI: 1100amMonday 5/31 LBI-NYC: 805am SELECT, 1200pm, 305pm SELECT, 500pm, 705pm SELECT, 935pmTuesday 6/1 NYC-LBI: 1100amTuesday 6/1 LBI-NYC: 500pmPHILADELPHIA PA – LONG BEACH ISLAND NJ – 2021 MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SCHEDULEFriday 5/28 PHL-LBI: 1115am, 715pmFriday 5/28 LBI-PHL: 315pmSaturday 5/29 PHL-LBI: 815amSaturday 5/29 LBI-PHL: 1215pmSunday 5/30 PHL-LBI: 1115amSunday 5/30 LBI-PHL: 615pmMonday 5/31 PHL-LBI: 1115amMonday 5/31 LBI-PHL: 1215pm, 615pmSeats on all of these vehicles are reserved and can be booked at http://www.lbibus.com . Most of our high capacity buses feature wi-fi and 110V outlets as well as reclining seats.TransportAzumah offers convenient pickup and dropoff locations in Manahawkin NJ as well as on Long Beach Island in Surf City, Beach Haven Crest, Beach Haven, and Beach Haven Inlet (Holgate). For more information on schedules and fares, please visit http://www.lbibus.com or call us at 347-927-0750.