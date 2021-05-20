2021-2022 Staff Reporting Guidance Now Available

The 2021-2022 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting Resources page: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/.

All changes can be found in Appendix A: Change Summary. Most notable updates include: removal of Staff Position Assignment Codes 7-5160, I-5160, S-5160 and Position Assignment Code 5161 – Non-Instructional Paraprofessional.