AMERICAN RAPPER,HUMANITARIAN,SOCIAL ACTIVIST "TRAE THA TRUTH" RECEIVES THE 2021 BILLBOARD "CHANGE MAKER AWARD."
THE 2021 BILLBOARD 'CHANGE MAKER AWARD' WILL BE PRESENTED BY TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Rapper, Humanitarian, Social Activist Trae Tha Truth is set to receive the Billboard 'Change Maker Award' this Sunday May 27, 2021. Trae Tha Truth wears many hats, he is not only the super star rapper from Houston, Texas. He is more than just a rapper, he is a social activist, a humanitarian, a philanthropist and an inspiration to many. His philanthropic work and his social advocacy are what Trae Tha Truth is truly passionate about. Trae can alway be seen in a city near you helping those in need in natural disasters, helping those who have been victims of police brutality and providing supplies to families to make it another day. Trae has brought an impactful effect to his community by funding his own non-profit organization, The Relief Gang. Trae's non-profit 'The Relief Gang' focuses on providing natural disaster relief to families in need. Trae has also been honored with his own day by Houston Mayor Bill White marked July 22 as "Trae Day." Trae's work really goes beyond helping his city, his work with activism led him to travel to Minneapolis to help the family of his dear friend George Floyd. Although Trae is the total definition of his name "Tha Truth," he does not consider himself an activist. He simply wants to be Trae, the one who helps others in need. The one who empowers and uplifts others through his music.
Trae is extremely excited to have partnered with The BBMA's to offer the first-ever awards show non-fungible token (NFT), which will be available for purchase during The BBMA's weekend via Bitski for a limited time. Trae would also like to announce that proceeds from the Trae Tha Truth Change Maker Award NFT will be donated to Angel by Nature, Trae's non-profit organization. To keep up with all things Angel by Nature, get involved or make donations please visit Angel by Nature at: https://www.angelbynature.com/
Trae has launched a collaboration for his merch with the only and only comedian George Lopez. The collaboration has a Spanglish name that reads 'Chingon by Nature.' This phrase translates to "Bad Ass by Nature." The site features tees and hoodies with a fresh touch of Trae's style combined with the Mexican Flag design. Trae couldn't be prouder of this collaboration as he embodies unity. This merch collaboration is the perfect reflection of that. Please visit the merch website at: https://www.traemerch.com/
With all the projects that Trae already works on, he is also one of the proud owners of the company 'Bumpboxx.' A line of products that brings back the old school swagger with a new school approach. Bumpboxx provides you with the latest in specialized personal home & outdoor audio equipment, perfect for any event or just chilling at home listening to some cool vibes. Please visit Bumpboxx's website at: https://bumpboxx.com/pages/our-story
Trae Tha Truth has also released a new single titled "Protect Our Women" along with a music video. The music video depicts the brutality and violence African-American women have to face on a daily basis. Protect Our Women is a loud message that talks about human trafficking, police brutality and social injustice. It also honors those who have been victims of police brutality like Atatiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen, (who was murdered inside a Fort Hood, Texas, armory by another enlisted soldier) and their mothers. Trae wants to convey through his song that we need to protect our women at all costs. Please click here to watch the latest Trae Tha Truth's music video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2pAevUgb0U
Trae is proudly managed by Snoop Dogg and Bobby Dee Presents powered by Uncle Snoop's Army. Bobby Dee Presents is owned by the one and only business mogul Bobby Drieslein. For all booking related inquiries, please visit Bobby Dee Presents' website at: https://www.bobbydeepresents.com/
To keep up with all things Trae Tha Truth, his merch and all updates please follow him on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/traeabn/
Protect Our Women