Love Law Firm, PLLC Nominated As Best Business Formation Law Firm by LIBN Readers Rankings For Second Year In A Row
Having won Best Business Formation Law Firm in 2020, Love Law Firm, PLLC is delighted to be nominated again for 2021.
I am so fortunate to work with the entrepreneurs who come to my firm. ... It is my job to become a small part of their success story.”UNIONDALE, NY, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting a business, especially in the middle of a global pandemic, can be an overwhelming task. New York, like other states, has specific requirements for the proper formation of a business. Too often people attempt to start the business on their own, only to discover that they have missed an essential step and the entity is not compliant, or worse, not formed.
— Francine E. Love, Esq.
Too often, entrepreneurs will rely on the advice from other business owners, news articles and cobbled together information from web searches to guide them on their path. Unfortunately, the casual approach to the formation of a business can result in the business being the first casualty.
Francine E. Love, Founder and Managing Attorney of Love Law Firm, PLLC, is very proud of recently being nominated again as the Best Business Formation Law Firm by the Long Island News' Readers Rankings. Having won the award in 2020, she was delighted to learn that she had been nominated once more. "I am so fortunate to work with the entrepreneurs who come to my firm. Each of them have incredible passion and excitement for their new ventures. It is my job to become a small part of their success story."
To do this, Love Law Firm, PLLC has special offerings for entrepreneurs to help them begin. Francine is particularly focused on businesses that are starting with multiple founders. "When two or more people are starting the business, there is an increased likelihood that the business - or the relationship - will fail. To combat that we draft the formational documents carefully to allow a founder to exit at a later date, on fair terms, without ruining the business that has been created."
A prime example was a business that she helped form several years ago. There was a team of four original partners. In less than a year, two had exited the business. Rather than crippling the business with fifty percent of the ownership gone, Love Law Firm had drafted the operating agreement so that the two exiting founders were ultimately diluted to less than ten percent of the ownership, allowing the business to continue without interruption. There was no dispute or litigation that ensued to derail the emerging enterprise.
A recent review of the firm said, "Francine is a rare find: a warm soul nestled in a competent, effective attorney. She was patient and informative as I formed my first business, and she shared her expertise in a way that was easy for me to understand. In addition to providing thorough legal services, Francine also connected me with other trustworthy professionals to help me build a team that covers all my needs as a business owner. She’s always willing to have a quick chat with me, and I appreciate her personal touches— like her informative and heartwarming monthly newsletter. Though Francine’s rates are incredibly fair, the trust I have in her is priceless. Hire her already!"
In addition, Love Law Firm offers a program called Dolphinitely which allows beginning businesses to receive on-demand help. Once firms are more established, they can participate in the firm's Concierge Law program which provides a holistic response to the company's legal risks in a multitude of areas. It is clear that Love Law Firm is trying to change how clients view their business lawyers. Indeed, the firm's motto is "Isn't It Time You Learned To Love Your Lawyer?"
Entrepreneurs, start-ups and new small business owners can go to https://www.lovelawfirmpllc.com to find out more.
