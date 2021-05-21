Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,986 in the last 365 days.

Warren Weiss Insurance Agency Acquires Virginia D. Reiss Agency of Quakertown, Celebrates 75 Years in Business

Warren Weiss Agency 75th Anniversary Logo

The Warren Weiss Agency celebrates 75 serving the Quakertown community and acquires another local Erie Insurance agency.

Quakertown-based independent insurance agency marks 75th anniversary with acquisition of nearby Erie agency.

Our story is one of service, commitment, and community. We’re eager to welcome new customers into our agency and continue the legacy we built over generations.”
— Brian Benner, Principal, Warren Weiss Insurance Agency
QUAKERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warren Weiss Insurance Agency, Inc., a third-generation insurance and risk management firm serving Upper Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley for 75 years, is proud to announce its acquisition of the Virginia D. Reiss Agency.

The Reiss Agency, another representative of Erie Insurance, served Bucks County, Montgomery County, and the Lehigh Valley for nearly four decades. The acquisition makes way for the Warren Weiss Agency to set up new dedicated units for business, property and casualty, and life and health insurance.

“It is an honor to expand our footprint through this acquisition,” said Brian Benner, Principal, Warren Weiss Insurance Agency. “It points to all our team has accomplished since the very beginning, and demonstrates that hard work truly pays off.”

This year, the Warren Weiss Agency celebrates 75 years in business. The agency honored the occasion in the spring with a raffle supporting the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company, exceeding its fundraising goal of $7500. The Fire Company reached its own 75th anniversary in 2020, but was unable to hold its traditional fundraising events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our story is one of service, commitment, and community. We’re eager to welcome new customers into our agency and continue the legacy we built over generations,” Benner added.

About Warren Weiss Insurance Agency, Inc.
Warren Weiss Agency is a leading insurance, risk management, and financial services firm in Quakertown, PA. Since 1946, Warren Weiss Agency has served families, individuals, and businesses throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Warren Weiss Agency develops comprehensive Risk Management plans and maintains multiple coverage types for clients including Auto, Home, Health, Life, and Business Insurance. Over seven decades, the agency has served thousands of neighbors and businesses throughout Pennsylvania, many of whom continue as clients to this day. To learn more, visit www.weissagency.com.

Jill Whiskeyman
Simpatico Studios, LLC
2155001882 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Warren Weiss Insurance Agency Acquires Virginia D. Reiss Agency of Quakertown, Celebrates 75 Years in Business

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.