Warren Weiss Insurance Agency Acquires Virginia D. Reiss Agency of Quakertown, Celebrates 75 Years in Business
Quakertown-based independent insurance agency marks 75th anniversary with acquisition of nearby Erie agency.
QUAKERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warren Weiss Insurance Agency, Inc., a third-generation insurance and risk management firm serving Upper Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley for 75 years, is proud to announce its acquisition of the Virginia D. Reiss Agency.
The Reiss Agency, another representative of Erie Insurance, served Bucks County, Montgomery County, and the Lehigh Valley for nearly four decades. The acquisition makes way for the Warren Weiss Agency to set up new dedicated units for business, property and casualty, and life and health insurance.
“It is an honor to expand our footprint through this acquisition,” said Brian Benner, Principal, Warren Weiss Insurance Agency. “It points to all our team has accomplished since the very beginning, and demonstrates that hard work truly pays off.”
This year, the Warren Weiss Agency celebrates 75 years in business. The agency honored the occasion in the spring with a raffle supporting the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company, exceeding its fundraising goal of $7500. The Fire Company reached its own 75th anniversary in 2020, but was unable to hold its traditional fundraising events due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our story is one of service, commitment, and community. We’re eager to welcome new customers into our agency and continue the legacy we built over generations,” Benner added.
About Warren Weiss Insurance Agency, Inc.
Warren Weiss Agency is a leading insurance, risk management, and financial services firm in Quakertown, PA. Since 1946, Warren Weiss Agency has served families, individuals, and businesses throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Warren Weiss Agency develops comprehensive Risk Management plans and maintains multiple coverage types for clients including Auto, Home, Health, Life, and Business Insurance. Over seven decades, the agency has served thousands of neighbors and businesses throughout Pennsylvania, many of whom continue as clients to this day. To learn more, visit www.weissagency.com.
