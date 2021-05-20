SDDOT Partners with AGC and Area Contractors to Engage Youth and Families in Work Zone Awareness

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Construction season is officially underway and to help raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving in work zones, the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota (AGC) and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) recently announced the winners for the annual work zone awareness billboard campaign. Students from across the state had the opportunity to create billboards with work zone safety messages.

“Our partnership with the AGC and area contractors focuses on the dangers of speeding or driving distracted in work areas,” says Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “We are excited to engage youth and their families to provide a fun, yet meaningful, visual reminder that everyone plays a role to keep drivers and workers safe.”

The national award-winning billboard campaign, which is coordinated by AGC, gives 4th grade students the opportunity to create art designs to compete for a coveted billboard spot.

“What we look for is a work zone awareness message that is relatable for both students and their parents,” said Lindsay Willits, Deputy Executive Vice President for AGC.“The goal of the billboard contest is to remind motorists that safer driving habits mean safer work zones for everyone.”

Students with a winning entry, along with the classroom teacher, earn a cash prize. At local press events held in May, the winning entries were revealed during student assemblies. The artwork of each of the four winners is now displayed on local community billboards. The 2021 winners and their teachers are noted below by city and elementary School.

Bridgewater/Emery - Bridgewater/Emery Elementary Student: Mya Dye and Teacher: Mary Ernster Billboard Sponsor: SFC Civil Constructors Billboard location: Interstate 90 near mile marker 364

Pierre - St. Joseph’s Elementary Student: Allison DeMers and Teacher: Becky Walsh Billboard Sponsors: Jensen Construction & Morris Inc. Billboard location: Corner of Highway 14/83 in Pierre/Fort Pierre

Rapid City - St. Elizabeth Seton School Student: McKayla Schmidt and Teacher: Krysia Kjerstad Billboard Sponsor: Simon Contractors Billboard location: Main Street (parallel to Halley Park in Rapid City)

Sioux Falls - St. Lambert Elementary Student: Andrea Dvoracek and Teacher: Tammy Lauer Billboard Sponsor: BX-Civil and Construction Billboard location: Digital board - corner of 12th Street and Kiwanis in Sioux Falls

While the billboard contest is a fun way to engage with young people about safety and construction-related careers, AGC and SDDOT reiterate the importance of the message that all motorists slow down, put down the phone or other items of distraction, and be aware of workers and equipment whendriving through work zones this summer. Find additional 2021 billboard contest information and photos at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/work-zone-awareness-week.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

