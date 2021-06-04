Liongard Announces SyncroMSP Integration Launch
Liongard’s Integration with Syncro allows MSPs to sync data across customers and systems, making managing an MSP much more efficient.
With Liongard supplementing the data that Syncro's RMM provides, MSPs are more empowered with the insights they need to better manage their clients.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Liongard, a managed services provider (MSP) automation platform, announced the launch of its Integration with SyncroMSP — the modern MSP Platform that combines an RMM and PSA to deliver better outcomes for MSPs.
Liongard’s Syncro Integration allows MSPs to import companies from Syncro into Liongard, and to map existing Liongard customer environments to Syncro accounts. Ticketing is also integrated, ensuring that as issues are discovered by Liongard’s Custom Actionable Alerts, a ticket is automatically opened in Syncro. When those issues are resolved, the ticket is automatically closed.
Along with this Integration, Liongard is also launching a Syncro Inspector, soon. This Inspector will give MSPs insight into both the PSA and RMM portions of the Syncro platform, delivering full visibility for our partners.
This Integration combines Liongard’s unified visibility and deep insights with the modern MSP platform that MSPs already use to manage their customers. “Our partners have been asking for a Syncro Integration and we’re very excited to be able to deliver it,” said Matt Miller, VP of Product for Liongard. “Liongard’s Integration with Syncro enables more MSPs to automatically integrate critical data with the system they use every day in order to scale their businesses.”
“Many members of the Syncro User Community use Liongard’s automation and unified visibility to manage their clients more effectively,” said Robert Reichner, CEO of Syncro. “We're happy to have partnered with the Liongard team to fulfill user requests to integrate our two platforms so MSPs can drive better outcomes. With Liongard supplementing the data that Syncro's RMM provides, MSPs are more empowered with the insights they need to better manage their clients.”
To learn more about our Integration, please visit Liongard’s SyncroMSP Guide.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
About SyncroMSP
SyncroMSP is a software platform that helps Managed Service Providers (MSPs) support SMBs all over the world. It combines a full-featured Professional Services Automation Platform (PSA), embedded Remote Monitoring and Management Solution (RMM) and built-in Remote Session tool into one platform to help MSPs save time and money by avoiding the need for multiple software solutions. To learn more, visit https://syncromsp.com.
