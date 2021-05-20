ICARO™ and Editora Perfil Partner for Content Distribution to 50M+ Users

New Partnership Pairs Editora Perfil’s Premium Brands with ICARO™ AI Innovation and Reach

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into a partnership with Editora Perfil, one of Brazil’s leading multi-platform digital media companies providing personalized media content in sports, ​​entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, travel, and sports for over 25 years. Editora Perfil’s brands, combined with ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products, deliver hyper-focused content distribution and heightened engagement to a Brazilian audience of more than 50 million customers, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

Perfil is a multiplatform publisher that reaches with more than 65M unique visitors monthly in premier media content verticals including entertainment, lifestyle and sports. The partnership with ICARO™ extends the reach of premium digital video programming across an affiliated network of 50M+ subscribers throughout Brazil. Among its brands are renowned names such as Caras, Contigo!, SportBuzz, Perfil Brasil, AnaMaria, the award-winning Aventuras na História and Rolling Stone Brasil.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Editora Perfil and to continue to expand our premium best-in-class content powered by ICARO AI, while driving performance and accelerating revenue,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Editora Perfil, a leader in sports, news, entertainment and lifestyle content, allows ICARO to expand our premium Brazilian-focussed content to an additional 50M-85M Brazilian subscribers who primarily consume regional and national-focused media and content.”

“Editora Perfil Brasil is betting on the dissemination of its content on multiplatforms,” stated Ademir Correa, Director of Digital Content for Perfil Brazil Group. “With more than 20 brands the group is now part of the TIM News project aimed at amplifying voices in order to offer the best of its expertise to a new audience in a new era.”

# # #

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Editora Perfil

Multiplatform publisher Editora Perfil features 21 titles in all, each with its respective website: Faces, With You, AnaMaria, Adventures in History, Rolling Stone, Maximum, Good Fluids, Mannequin, My Novel, Most Novel, Tititi, Recreio, Todateen, A Fever, Sassy, ​​SportBuzz, Marcia Piovesan, Viva Saúde, CineBuzz. New brands include: Perfil Brasil and Caras India.

With 85 million unique users in August 2020, Perfil reached 19th place in the ranking of Brazilian entertainment properties on the internet, representing 18% of the total engagement in the vertical. The group also reached 331 million page views and 237 million visits in the same month of August 2020.

In addition to the digital environment the publisher is present in the printed magazine market, accumulating 1.5 million readers with the titles Caras e Aventuras na História. In social networks, Perfil and its titles accumulate 3.9 million followers on Facebook, more than 9 million followers on Instagram and one million followers on Youtube. General website: https://editoraperfil.com.br/