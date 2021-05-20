dinCloud Beefs Up Its Security with Barracuda Content Shield

dinCloud is pleased to announce the integration of Barracuda Content Shield into its cloud infrastructure and solutions.

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dinCloud, a leader in Virtual Workspaces and Cloud Services today announced the addition of Barracuda content shield to its security arsenal. As a premier Cloud Service Provider (CSP), dinCloud has always focused on top notch security and a superior end user experience. In a bid to further enhance its cyber security profile, dinCloud is pleased to announce the integration of Barracuda Content Shield into its cloud infrastructure and solutions.

Barracuda Content Shield (BCS) is a world class combination of tools and protocols that are aimed towards making your web browsing safe. This solution not only protects your organizational data from malware, but also ensures that employee web browsing is geared towards productivity.

The advanced DNS and URL filtering capabilities of Barracuda Content Shield (BCS) prevent your employees from accessing malicious content over the web. BCS also scans the endpoint devices of your employees for any pre-existing malware and neutralizes it.

Based on your needs, BCS enables you to segregate your employees into various groups. Then, you can assign safe browsing policies to each user group to ensure that web browsing activity remains productive and compliant.

Our users do not require any additional hardware to avail the protection of Barracuda Content Shield. The setup process is seamless and takes no more than just a few minutes. You can also centrally analyze the web browsing activity of all your employees.

A specialized BCS agent enables you to extend safe web browsing activities and policies to users that may be outside the core organizational network. BCS constantly evolves to neutralize emerging cyber threats via a global threat intelligence network.

Barracuda Content Shield also gives you global visibility into all your endpoint devices. This feature of BCS identifies your employee devices with outdated OS or security patches. It also scans endpoint devices for malware and promptly generates alerts.

The addition of Barracuda Content Shield (BCS) to dinCloud’s robust cloud architecture is yet another milestone in our journey towards a fully secure cloud environment. Via BCS, our existing users should also expect substantial productivity gains as well.

