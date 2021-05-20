Tatayab chooses Insider as their growth management platform for effortless customer interactions
Tatayab is MENA region's first and largest online platform tailored to perfumes, bukhour, oud oils, skincare products, and more.
Tatayab, MENA's largest online scent retailer, offers 1300+ products, including perfumes, incense, home fragrances, and more. With 100+ exclusive partnerships with the region's most influential celebrities and influencers, Tatayab is a juggernaut with a far-reaching influence across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
Insider’s Growth Management Platform helps 800+ global brands, such as Niceone, Estee Lauder, Avon, Marks & Spencer, Dominos, Nissan, BBVA, IKEA, and CNN, drive their digital growth through highly individualized multichannel experiences backed by artificial intelligence.
Tatayab was looking for an intelligent growth marketing platform that could help them interact with their customers effortlessly, increase sales, deepen retention and loyalty. They chose Insider to enhance their segmentation capabilities and targeted messaging.
"The Insider team is the friendliest team I've worked with—I never felt that they are strangers to me. They always give me the feeling that we were friends a long time ago. I also like that the youth powers the team; we see things in similar ways and their passion for creating success stories for us." Alaa Alshrbaji - Digital Marketing Manager - Tatayab
About Insider
Insider is a B2B SaaS company with a unique approach to multichannel experience orchestration that recently announced its $32 Million Series C funding round, led by Riverwood Capital and joined by Sequoia, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2’s Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.6/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 17 quarters in a row. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider’s co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside of the US.
Some of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies and top brands in retail, automotive, and travel across the globe use Insider to deliver AI-backed personalized experiences beyond customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 800 businesses, including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, Samsung, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Allianz, BBVA, Dominos, Avon, and CNN.
