Insider Helps Home Credit Take their User Experience to the Next Level
Home Credit, a multipurpose financing company, partners with Insider, a leading AI-powered growth management platform to enhance their customer experience.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- User experience is a critical driver of successful digital transformations and a core focus for Home Credit. The multipurpose financing company provides financial services to online and offline customers and prides itself on stellar customer experiences.
Home Credit chose Insider as its strategic partner to build better customer journeys and launched two campaigns to learn how their customers experience the Home Credit platform.
The first campaign, the Survey Payment Channel, gathered information about how Home Credit customers experienced the mobile website.
For the second campaign, the Home Credit team launched a Web Push Survey. Using Insider’s technology, the team redirected website visitors to a survey (Survey Monkey) to gain deeper insights into how Home Credit customers perceived the company's main products.
Through these campaigns, the Home Credit team improved both the quality of their products and their customers’ mobile website experience.
