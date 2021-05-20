Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101722
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2021 at approximately 2250 hours
LOCATION: Route 15 and Blanchard Road, Cambridge
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: UNKNOWN
AGE: UNKNOWN SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: White Ford Superduty Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Extensive
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: N/A
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: N/A
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: N/A
INJURIES : UNKNOWN
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD COND: Dry
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/19/2021 at approximately 2250 hours, Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 15 and Blanchard Road for a report of a single vehicle crash. It was reported that the vehicle was on its side in the ditch and a male wearing jeans and a T-Shirt was walking away from the scene heading west on RT 15. Troopers arrived and found a white Ford Super Duty truck that had been traveling east in the ditch that had sustained extensive damage. Cambridge Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed and the road was cleared shortly after midnight.
At this time the operator has not been identified. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y N