Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101722

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2021 at approximately 2250 hours

LOCATION: Route 15 and Blanchard Road, Cambridge

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: White Ford Superduty Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Extensive

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: N/A

INJURIES : UNKNOWN

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/19/2021 at approximately 2250 hours, Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 15 and Blanchard Road for a report of a single vehicle crash. It was reported that the vehicle was on its side in the ditch and a male wearing jeans and a T-Shirt was walking away from the scene heading west on RT 15. Troopers arrived and found a white Ford Super Duty truck that had been traveling east in the ditch that had sustained extensive damage. Cambridge Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed and the road was cleared shortly after midnight.

At this time the operator has not been identified. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y N