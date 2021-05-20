Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,257 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#: 21A101722

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet                                                                                

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2021 at approximately 2250 hours

LOCATION: Route 15 and Blanchard Road, Cambridge

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: White Ford Superduty Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Extensive

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A                                                        

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: N/A

 

INJURIES : UNKNOWN

 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A               

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD COND: Dry

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/19/2021 at approximately 2250 hours, Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 15 and Blanchard Road for a report of a single vehicle crash.  It was reported that the vehicle was on its side in the ditch and a male wearing jeans and a T-Shirt was walking away from the scene heading west on RT 15.  Troopers arrived and found a white Ford Super Duty truck that had been traveling east in the ditch that had sustained extensive damage.  Cambridge Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.  The vehicle was towed and the road was cleared shortly after midnight.

 

At this time the operator has not been identified.  Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE:                  

COURT:

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y N

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.