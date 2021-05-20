IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Week Ending May 22, 2021
IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown can be heard weekly on Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. EST. Only on www.irmixradio.net”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio's weekly Top 20 Countdown weekending May 22, 2021. The Top 20 Indie Countdown
can be heard every Thursday, at 5:00 p.m. EST Listen Live here: https://live365.com/station/I-R-MIX-Radio-a67252
20. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing
19. Rawalty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment
18. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
17. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
15. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music
14. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
13. DJ Eddie Fludd Loving Spree Featuring Eartha Kitt
12. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing
11. Gullie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy
10. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
9. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
8. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
7. Caleb Gentry Good 2 me Platinum Keyz Recordings
6. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
5. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF
4. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
3. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite
2. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
1. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
