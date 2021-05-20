Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,047 in the last 365 days.

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Week Ending May 22, 2021

This Week's #1 Song, No Justice by Intelligent Diva

This Week's #2 Song, Pose by Playboii Red

This week's # 3 song, Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea ... to be continuediU

IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown can be heard weekly on Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. EST. Only on www.irmixradio.net”
— IRMIX Radio Staff
ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio's weekly Top 20 Countdown weekending May 22, 2021. The Top 20 Indie Countdown
can be heard every Thursday, at 5:00 p.m. EST Listen Live here: https://live365.com/station/I-R-MIX-Radio-a67252



20. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing
19. Rawalty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment
18. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
17. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
15. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music
14. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
13. DJ Eddie Fludd Loving Spree Featuring Eartha Kitt
12. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing
11. Gullie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy
10. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
9. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
8. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
7. Caleb Gentry Good 2 me Platinum Keyz Recordings
6. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
5. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF
4. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
3. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite
2. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
1. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music

IRMIX Radio
IRMIX Radio LLC
+1 313-214-2032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Week Ending May 22, 2021

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.