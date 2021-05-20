Ray O’Farrell joins SmartHub.ai as Advisor
SmartHub.ai, a fast growing SD-EDGE company headquartered in Bay Area announces that Ray O’Farrell joins their advisory council.BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartHub.ai a company with strategic investments from leaders in infrastructure management focused on redefining the IoT space into a “Software Defined Edge”, makes it easy for enterprises to discover & onboard the disparate elements of the edge (from edge devices to edge applications), manage & monitor these elements, and more importantly, help integrate all data sources from the edge to enable decisions and actions based on edge-ML/AI models.
Ray brings several decades of experience in front ending development of technologies that many leading enterprises rely on, in their data centers and at the edge. He has held several leadership positions in VMware (as CTO, heading the Office of CTO, amongst others) and has led focused efforts in long-term technology research, innovation and market trends, with the primary goal of positively impacting and shaping the future of VMware, its ecosystem and its customers.
Quoting Ray O’Farrell, “… as a CTO I focused on the innovative agenda enterprises need to leapfrog the industry and empower their customers. I am pleased to join the advisory board of SmartHub.ai, a company with leadership derived from the best in tech industry and experience creating value for customers utilizing AI technologies to deliver better customer experience and create new business experiences. I feel SmartHub.ai has the right vision, has leadership grounded in the experience to deliver key technologies around the edge, like AI and containers, to large, distributed enterprise customers.”
Niranjan Maka, CEO & co-founder, comments “We are very happy & privileged to have Ray join our advisory council. He has been a beacon and down-to-earth leader in motivating countless engineers to innovate and deliver technologies that make sense to customers. He brings vast expertise from an enterprise infrastructure and innovation point of view – he represents the future that our customers need. His vast experience is key to success at the edge for us and for our partners”
About SmartHub.ai:
SmartHub.ai (www.smarthub.ai) is a fast-growing company headquartered in Bay Area, CA and with offices in Seattle and Bangalore.
SmartHub.ai offers SD-EDGE (Software Defined Edge) solutions that simplifies complex edge infrastructure and makes edge more intelligent. Our INFER™ product suite is a set of AI-enabled products that "Connect the dots" in an enterprise’s edge journey.
We help companies simplify the complexity of entire lifecycle management for their edge environment (IoT devices, sensors), secure and leverage the valuable data from the edge to achieve meaningful capabilities like predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, continuous compliance, and risk management. Both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) organizations greatly benefit from our technology.
Our SD-Edge solutions empowers enterprises to leverage their Edge environment to increase revenue, efficiency of operations, manage safety and digital risks by using IoT and AI technologies.
