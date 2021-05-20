Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins the Everything Home Talk Show to Discuss her America First Rally in Mesa, AZ

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene - America First Rally - Mesa, AZ - 5/21

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene - America First Rally - Mesa, AZ - 5/21

Notorious MTG - Everything Home Talk Radio Show - Episode 213

Notorious MTG - Everything Home Talk Radio Show - Episode 213

Everything Home Talk Show, Podcast & Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform

Everything Home Talk Show, Podcast & Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform

Notorious MTG - will be joined by Congressmen Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar & a few other familiar faces on Friday May 21st @ 6:30pm PT. Tickets are FREE!

We're fed up and we're sick and tired of nothing good happening here in Congress - the Swamp. This place just serves itself and doesn't serve the people that pay the taxes...We The People!”
— Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Special Guest for "Michele's Patriotic Soapbox" on the Everything Home Talk Radio Show. She's everyone's favorite Freedom Fighter of all time and the only woman in Washington who's sticking up for We The People.

Her America First Rally is coming to Mesa, AZ, May 21st @ 6:30p PT. She'll be joined by Congressmen Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar & a few other familiar faces. They want to show their support for the Patriotic People of Arizona & the Mari-Corruption County Audit. Tickets are FREE so get yours today & let's show her how much we love her dedication to Saving America!

TICKETS:http://bit.ly/AmericaFirstRally

During the conversation, she shares what's really going on in the D.C. Swamp, her constant violent attacks from the Radical Demon-rats, the dangerous Marxist agenda of the regressive, extreme, racist Left, how she's fighting for We The People & just how close we are to losing our Freedom FOREVER! Notorious MTG encourages us to come together, stand up to the tyranny & Take Action NOW! If she can withstand the hatred she faces everyday because she loves this country so much...we all can attend a School Board meeting & Make A Difference in our communities!

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE (or on your favorite podcast player): http://bit.ly/CongresswomanMTG

LEARN MORE ABOUT MTG: https://www.mtgforamerica.com/

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/RealMarjorieGreene

ABOUT EVERYTHING HOME:

Everything Home is the transformational show and platform about "Life, Laughter and the Pursuit of Happiness" delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things! It's your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content, conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To grow your business, enhance the quality of your life, make a difference - especially in your communities and promote Patriotism!

One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform

We're LIVE every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 12pm PT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people to share their stories, passions and provide real-life tangible takeaways to make your life BETTER! 5 guests with 7 minute segments each + a Special Guest featured during "Michele's Patriotic Soapbox" at 1pm PT.

Previous Soapbox Partners include: Ann Vandersteel, Scott McKay, Jeff Brain, Maria Zack, Patrick Coffin, Dr. Larry Palevsky, Clay Clark, Pastor Dave Scarlett, Prophet Amanda Grace, Mark Victor Hansen, Crystal Dwyer Hansen, Alec Stern, Mitzi Perdue, Rick Manning, Star Parker, Dan Perkins, Brandon Straka, Gene Marks, Foster Friess, Elaine Parker, Dr. Jane Orient, Dean Cain & Bob Massi.

LISTEN LIVE HERE: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/everythinghome or catch all past podcast episodes on any of the major listening platforms.

WEBSITE: http://EverythingHomeResourcePlatform.com

ALL OF OUR LINKS, EPISODES & TAKE ACTION ITEMS: http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com

Michele Swinick
Everything Home Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform
602-885-7607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Everything Home - Who We Are & What We Do

You just read:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins the Everything Home Talk Show to Discuss her America First Rally in Mesa, AZ

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michele Swinick
Everything Home Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform
602-885-7607
Company/Organization
Everything Home
7575 E. Redfield Rd. Suite 217
Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260
United States
+1 602-885-7607
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Everything Home Talk Radio Show, Podcast and Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform is the transformational show & platform about Life ● Laughter ● Pursuit of Happiness, delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things. They’re your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom and to promote patriotism. One Location For All The Information | The Ultimate Resource Platform with Five Programs Providing EVERYTHING You Need to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, and Make a Difference!

Everything Home Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform

More From This Author
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins the Everything Home Talk Show to Discuss her America First Rally in Mesa, AZ
Everything Home Announces 11 New Featured Partners of its Talk Radio Show and Socially Conscious Referral Network
Pastor David Scarlett & Prophet Amanda Grace to be Featured on the Everything Home Talk Radio Show LIVE Feb 11 @ 5pm ET
View All Stories From This Author