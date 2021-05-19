Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,271 in the last 365 days.

2021 Virtual Data Conference Follow Up

Thank you to all who attended our Virtual Data Conference kickoff on May 12th. We have posted a recording of the conference and linked the presentations online, so they are now available for your review here under the May 12, 2021 section: https://data.events.education.ne.gov/.

As a reminder, future webinars are completely free to attend, however we do require you register for each date you wish to attend. We hope to see you at future monthly webinars!

You just read:

2021 Virtual Data Conference Follow Up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.