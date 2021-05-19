2021 Virtual Data Conference Follow Up

Thank you to all who attended our Virtual Data Conference kickoff on May 12th. We have posted a recording of the conference and linked the presentations online, so they are now available for your review here under the May 12, 2021 section: https://data.events.education.ne.gov/.

As a reminder, future webinars are completely free to attend, however we do require you register for each date you wish to attend. We hope to see you at future monthly webinars!