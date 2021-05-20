DED awards $18.8 million through Community Development Block Grant Mitigation program

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today it will award $18.8 million to 29 recipients through its Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program to help communities recently affected by disasters become more resilient.

Funded projects include infrastructure improvements, strengthening public buildings, generators for facilities, and improving disaster warning systems.

“When disaster strikes, it can be devastating for communities and families,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “We want to build more resilient and prepared communities in order to protect the lives and livelihoods of Missourians. ”

Click here to learn more about the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program.

Grant award recipients:

Carter County - Approved for $39,600

This project will upgrade two warning sirens in Ellsinore and install a new siren in Van Buren.

Carter County, on behalf of Carter County Nutrition Center - Approved for $50,000

This project includes the purchase of a critical facility generator for use at the Carter County Nutrition Center building.

Carter County, on behalf of MO Highland Health Care - Approved for $50,000

This project includes the purchase of a critical facility generator for use at the Missouri Highlands Health Care facility.

Carter County, on behalf of Van Buren Youth and Community Center - Approved for $50,000

This project includes the purchase of a critical facility generator for use at the Van Buren Youth and Community Center.

City of Branson - Approved for $5,000,000

On behalf of Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, the city of Branson plans to design and construct a new 2,200-foot-long flood wall that encompasses the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City of Caruthersville - Approved for $2,499,950

This project includes inspection and repair of sewer lines in addition to a new lift station.

City of Centerville - Approved for $19,142

On behalf of Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission, the City of Centerville plans to purchase a generator for use at a city well and pump house to ensure the pump maintains access to electricity and remains functional during disasters.

City of Charleston - Approved for $696,900

This project will include repairing and replacing leaks and breaks of sewer lines in addition to constructing a dewatering and bypass pumping system.

City of De Soto - Approved for $104,500

The city plans to hire planning consultants to provide expertise in voluntary property buyouts, creation of affordable housing, and green infrastructure as well as develop a comprehensive flood mitigation and adaptation plan.

City of Doniphan - Approved for $61,120

This project includes boring an additional water line next to an exposed line to limit downtime and protect the public from outages and leaks.

City of Eldon - Approved for $625,707

The City plans to replace the main drainage channel through the city and reroute the drainage channel to eliminate future flooding issues. Grated inlets along the drainage system will be replaced with curb inlets to allow water from streets to drain without clogging.

City of Ellsinore - Approved for $318,536

This project includes improving ditches, replacing culverts, washing out culverts, installing new grated area drains, and removing any trees or debris along ditch lines that would inhibit waterflow.

City of Gainesville - Approved for $302,575

The City plans to reconstruct damaged areas of Lick Creek’s bank with suitable material to restore the original slope and grade of the bank. Bank stabilization will include planting trees and vegetation.

City of Louisiana - Approved for $48,000

The City will purchase and install a generator at the city water treatment facility to provide a reliable water source to the most critical systems in the community.

City of Louisiana - Approved for $47,231

The City will purchase and install storm warning systems at two locations.

City of Mansfield - Approved for $957,409

This project will include upgrades to ten stormwater conveyance sites with new grate inlets, curb and guttering, storm water drainage pipe, and culverts, as well as bank stabilization and repairs to any existing roadways.

City of Mountain Grove - Approved for $841,737

This project will include clearing the dry basin of the former Lily Lake to utilize as a stormwater retention basin and stabilize the adjacent earthen berm to ensure its stability to reduce the amount of stormwater moving downstream through the city. The project will also replace a failed underground culvert to re-open an important drainage channel that has been rendered useless due to repetitive flooding.

City of Mountain View - Approved for $850,281

This project will include installing concrete box culvert, stormwater piping along with necessary inlets to prevent flooding of the downtown area, and a two-inch overlay of the street after completion of the stormwater improvements.

City of Neosho - Approved for $81,984

This project includes developing a plan to create a committee responsible for discussing hazard mitigation goals and roles in the event of a disaster. The committee will use the National Disaster Recovery Framework and the Missouri Disaster Recovery Framework to identify Neosho's highest mitigation needs.

City of Poplar Bluff - Approved for $50,000

The City plans to purchase a generator for their new police department/city hall.

City of Poplar Bluff - Approved for $701,824

This project includes removing and replacing culverts, installing new drop inlets, and connecting these new stormwater installations to the existing drainage system along three streets where flooding is prevalent.

City of Sturgeon - Approved for $495,000

This project includes replacing undersized and failing corrugated metal pipes with engineered, precast, concrete boxes, realigning the channel of a drainage area, placing rock in the channel to prevent erosion, and increasing the volume of Saling Creek.

City of West Plains - Approved for $2,361,240

This project includes widening Howell Creek at St. Louis Street, construction of a new, wider St. Louis Street bridge, roadway improvements to accommodate the wider bridge, and channel widening between St. Louis Street and Washington Street.

City of Winona - Approved for $1,307,884

This project will include the removal of an existing low water crossing and pedestrian bridge to construct a three-span concrete box beam bridge at similar elevation.

Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments - Approved for $85,000

This project includes developing a pre-disaster recovery plan to coordinate with existing plans. The plan will aid in completing or updating existing hazard mitigation plans and others. This will enable cities in Ralls and Pike Counties to prepare for future disasters.

Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission - Approved for $664,900

On behalf of South Central Ozark Council of Governments, the Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission plans to develop an online flood inundation mapping (FIM) tool to be used by public officials. The FIM tool will input forecasted river stage data to quickly determine where water will inundate communities - specifically Doniphan, Van Buren, and Eminence. The FIM tool will also allow officials to develop a plan for the safe evacuation of residents prior to a flood event.

Ralls County - Approved for $400,899

This project includes replacing a low water crossing with a new, single span steel or concrete girder bridge with sloping abutments protected by a rock blanket on Springview Trail access to Route H.

Ripley County - Approved for $50,000

This project includes the purchase and installation of a natural gas generator, an automatic transfer switch, a panel board for emergency power with breakers, and remote controls and alarms for the future Ripley County jail.

Ripley County - Approved for $43,400

On behalf of Missouri Highlands Health Care, the County of Ripley plans to purchase and install a generator at the Missouri Highlands Health Care facility.