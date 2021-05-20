SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B301348
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tom Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4:48 p.m. May 19, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, VT
INCIDENT: Family Disturbance
ACCUSED: Hope Richardson
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Resisting Arrest
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 19, 2021 at approximately 4:48 p.m. Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at 17 Aldrich Rd in the Town of Peru, VT. The investigation revealed that Hope Richardson assaulted a household member and prevented that individual from leaving. Upon arrest Richardson resisted troopers before being taken into custody.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/21 AT 1230HOURS
COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY S.S.
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
Mug shot: No
SGT. Todd L Wilkins
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police/Shaftsbury
96 Airpoirt Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421