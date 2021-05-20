Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B301348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tom Stange                    

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 4:48 p.m. May 19, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, VT

INCIDENT: Family Disturbance

 

ACCUSED: Hope Richardson

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Resisting Arrest

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 19, 2021 at approximately 4:48 p.m. Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at 17 Aldrich Rd in the Town of Peru, VT.   The investigation revealed that Hope Richardson assaulted a household member and prevented that individual from leaving.  Upon arrest Richardson resisted troopers before being taken into custody. 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/21 AT 1230HOURS           

COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY S.S.

LODGED - LOCATION:    NO 

BAIL: N/A

Mug shot: No

 

 

 

SGT. Todd L Wilkins

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police/Shaftsbury

96 Airpoirt Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

