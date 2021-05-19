Cabinet Gorge Brood Pond

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on June 3, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-116, Cabinet Gorge Hatchery Outdoor Brood Pond. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project consists of constructing an outdoor cobble-lined pond, fish collection structure and the installation of water supply and drain piping.

A pre-bid meeting of the project (highly recommended) will be by phone conference call on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Conference call-in number is 208-258-2893. Contractors are also encouraged to visit the site prior to submitting bids.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations: