Cabinet Gorge Brood Pond

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on June 3, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-116, Cabinet Gorge Hatchery Outdoor Brood Pond.  Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project consists of constructing an outdoor cobble-lined pond, fish collection structure and the installation of water supply and drain piping.

A pre-bid meeting of the project (highly recommended) will be by phone conference call on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Conference call-in number is 208-258-2893. Contractors are also encouraged to visit the site prior to submitting bids.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone 208-334‑3730.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening.  Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor.  Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

