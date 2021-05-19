Presque Isle Tech Center Names Brandon Dubie CTE Student of the Year

The Presque Isle Tech Center is pleased to announce Brandon Dubie as their CTE Student of the Year for 2021. Brandon is the son of Malissa and Edward Dubie and a senior at Presque Isle high school.

Brandon has been an Agriscience student for the past three years and has taken every course offered in the program. His instructors say it has been an absolute pleasure to witness him maturing from a quiet sophomore into a well-spoken, responsible adult. During his high school career, Brandon has participated in cross country running, track and FFA. This year he is the State FFA Treasurer. He has been part of an officer team that has worked hard to bring FFA presentations to classrooms remotely during the pandemic. This process has honed his computer, speaking and organizational skills.

Brandon has sought out many of his own learning experiences relating to his Supervised Agricultural Experience. He began at a very young age to show an interest in trees and silviculture. He has been extremely proactive in arranging his sessions with all of the mentors who have enhanced this experience. He willingly took on an internship with a retired potato farmer and small woodlot owner and took advantage of each opportunity provided by that association. He subsequently arranged to participate in ride-alongs with two other forestry professionals and is not afraid to follow up on those experiences and to reach out for answers to his questions.

After graduation Brandon plans to serve his country by joining the military and later to become a forester.

