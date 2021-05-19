Town of North Topsail Beach Awarded $4.5 Million for Emergency Measures for Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $4,503,025 to reimburse the Town of North Topsail Beach for extensive beach and dune erosion caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers construction of emergency berms or temporary levees to protect property along the north and south ends of the beach in the Town of North Topsail Beach in Onslow County. The project did not include the section of public beach maintained by Onslow County.

FEMA’s share for this project is $3,377,269 and the state’s share is $1,125,756.

This grant brings to $7.2 million the total reimbursement to the Town of North Topsail Beach for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. FEMA’s share for the projects is $5.1 million and the state’s share is $2 million.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

