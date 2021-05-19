Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vehicle Fire- Not Suspicious

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   TROOPER KYLE FECHER                            

STATION:  ST. JOHNSBURY BARRACKS                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/21 at 1515 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SOUTHBOUND, MM 117.2, Ryegate

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle on fire on I-91 Southbound by mile marker 117.2 in Ryegate, VT. The operator of the vehicle advised that he stopped the vehicle in the breakdown lane and exited the vehicle when smoke started to come from the engine. The car caught fire, resulting in closure of that section of I-91. Firefighters with the Ryegate Fire Department arrived to put out the fire and the roadway was reopened for travel at 1608 hours.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

Troop A- St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-748-3111

 

