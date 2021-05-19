St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vehicle Fire- Not Suspicious
CASE#: 21A402223
DATE/TIME: 05/19/21 at 1515 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SOUTHBOUND, MM 117.2, Ryegate
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle on fire on I-91 Southbound by mile marker 117.2 in Ryegate, VT. The operator of the vehicle advised that he stopped the vehicle in the breakdown lane and exited the vehicle when smoke started to come from the engine. The car caught fire, resulting in closure of that section of I-91. Firefighters with the Ryegate Fire Department arrived to put out the fire and the roadway was reopened for travel at 1608 hours.
