Mocingbird Welcomes Four More Experts to Expanded Advisory Board
With varied backgrounds, new members to provide invaluable insights, connections for the RI-based SaaS platform that manages clinicians’ licensing requirements
All four bring their own unique set of skills and network to our growing team. They will help accelerate our progress and maximize our positive impact on healthcare organizations and clinicians.”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocingbird is expanding again, this week announcing the addition of Patrick L. Basile, MD; Cindy M. Nguyen; Bernard M. Rosof, MD, and Kate Van Name to its advisory board. The new advisors will offer the software-as-service (SaaS) healthcare technology firm invaluable connections to strategically aligned funding sources and operational partnerships. The new board members raise the number of firm advisors to 14.
— Brad Artery, Mocingbird CEO
“We’re thrilled to have these industry experts and influencers join our advisory board,” said Mocingbird CEO Brad Artery. “All four bring their own unique set of skills and network to our growing team. Along with our 10 other expert advisors, they will help accelerate our progress and maximize our positive impact on healthcare organizations and clinicians.”
Each of the new advisory board members had particular reasons for joining the board.
“With so many factors out of our control, it is imperative that we utilize cutting-edge technology to improve the things we can control,” said Dr. Basile, chief of plastic surgery at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Southside, in Jacksonville, Fla., and president and CEO of Salus Medical Consultants. “Mocingbird calms the chaos of managing CME so clinicians can focus on their patients.”
“I'm on a mission to increase access to healthcare, while enhancing quality and reducing its cost,” said Nguyen, chief financial officer of Ride Health, which provides transportation options for those otherwise isolated from healthcare providers. “Improving the clinician’s experience is one more component to solving the healthcare puzzle.” Nguyen will rely on her many years of fundraising and contract negotiation to help Mocingbird shape its financial projections and forecasts, in addition to providing fundraising advice.
Dr. Rosof was attracted by Mocingbird’s mission to provide “the right education at the right time in the right place for clinicians.” The CEO of Quality in HealthCare Advisory Group, LLC, said, “It also benefits the patient, and that’s why we practice medicine.” Dr. Rosof, with extensive connections to medical institutions and other healthcare organizations, will advise Mocingbird on partnership development and product development.
Van Name, the president and founder of KVN Partners, a consulting group, said, “This is a pivotal time, with smart technology transforming how medical education is managed and how healthcare operates.” Van Name’s insights in professional credentialing, continuing medical education, and data-driven operations maturity will help Mocingbird "drive the disruptive transformation needed to enable meaningful efficiencies between mandatory educational requirements, healthcare management, and the medical professionals providing essential care.” Van Name, who has extensive startup experience, will focus on helping Mocingbird accelerate its product development.
In addition to its four newest members, Mocingbird’s advisory board includes:
• Andrew Burchard, MD; FACS; ENT; facial plastic & reconstructive surgeon, University Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery Inc.
• Claudia Caine, MPA; former president & COO, NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn
• Melissa Davis, MD; MBA; chief quality officer, Emory Radiology
• Matthew Gordon, PA; MBA; director of heart & vascular center advanced practice provider services, Yale New Haven Hospital
• Kerrin Iorio, PA-C; director of physician assistant services, NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn
• Sander Koyfman, MD, behavioral health medical director, Centene Advanced Behavioral Health
• Robert Martin, MBA; CHCP; CPHIMS; assistant dean & director of CME, NYU Long Island School of Medicine
• Kathryn Muccino, NP; MBA; patient care director of pediatrics, Hospital for Special Surgery
• David Robinson, technology executive
• Katie Spiess, MBA; MSN; CNM; RN; CNM/NP supervisor, Baystate Health
About Mocingbird
Mocingbird is a cloud-based platform that improves medicine and clinician well-being by eliminating the chaos of ongoing credentialing and delivering high-impact Continuing Medical Education. For individual clinicians, we develop a one-stop solution to validate, track, document, and calculate the CME requirements for the maintenance of their professional licenses. For healthcare organizations, we provide a management tool that offers a real-time overview of compliance for risk mitigation. Mocingbird is based in Rhode Island and founded by Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Dr. Ian Madom and Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. George Fernaine.
