RegScan Sustainability Added to RegScan EHS Compliance Services

RegScan EHS Compliance

RegScan announces the launch of RegScan Sustainability. The service helps clients comply with and monitor changes to sustainability frameworks and regulations.

WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals, is pleased to announce the release of RegScan Sustainability. The new service is designed to help customers comply with and monitor changes to sustainability frameworks and regulations.

Among the frameworks RegScan Sustainability will cover: GRI Standards, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the UN Global Compact, and ISO Standards related to sustainability. RegScan Sustainability will also have EHS regulations relevant to sustainability across more than 200 global jurisdictions, and regular updates on how companies are managing goals and reporting requirements. The subscription will also include a tracking monitor, which will help clients follow key regulatory changes and any new content added to the service.

RegScan will continue to add sustainability content in the form of frameworks, regulations, and jurisdictions based on client demand, which has long been a driver of their ever-growing content set.

“Most of the companies we serve as clients are aligning their business goals to ever-changing customer and stakeholder demands,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “Given the breadth of our offering in EHS regulatory content, it made sense for us to add these new sustainability resources to our services.”

RegScan Sustainability is designed to support EHS&S professionals with sustainability reporting requirements and regulatory challenges. The content and updates will be available through the RegScan FLEX platform or through any number of RegScan partner Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS) providers. Clients can expect regulatory updates and checklists to stay ahead of the latest changes. For more information or to schedule a demo of the new service, visit: https://www.regscan.com/products/sustainability/

About RegScan

Independently owned and operated, RegScan, Inc. is a provider of world-class compliance information to Fortune 1000 companies. Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety & Environmental practitioners for over 30 years.

RegScan’s vast regulatory library provides the framework for compliance programs within multiple industries including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments. For businesses that need to build Corporate, Site-Based, Manufacturing, Office Space, R&D or Distribution based compliance programs, RegScan offers innovative solutions designed to address the needs of your organization.

Ryan Donahue
RegScan, Inc.
+1 570-244-2168
