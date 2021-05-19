Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Milestone Celebration: 101st Birthday at Rockville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Councilman Anthony D'esposito and Kate Murray, Hempstead Town Clerk, presenting Sonia Tepikian with a special proclamation.

Sonia Tepikian celebrating her 101st birthday with the staff at Rockville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, along with her daughter Christine and son-in-law Ronald.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was proud to host a milestone 101st Birthday celebration at the center for beloved resident, Sonia Tepikian, on Thursday, May 13th.

Ms. Tepikian was born on May 13, 1920, and lived in Malverne, New York with her family, immigrating originally from Turkey. After the passing of her husband when he was 37 years old, she raised her daughter Christine and son Richard as she worked as the Head of Secretarial Services at Children’s Village until she was 73 years old.

“We don’t know how she did it,” her daughter Christine shared. “Plus, she cared for my Grandma until her passing.”

Her daughter shared that one of her favorite hobbies was to sing, along with enjoying reading the newspaper and her favorite magazines. “My mom had a beautiful voice, and was a soloist in the Baptist Church. She also was a soloist in the Armenian church. Plus, she was an amazing cook!”

Sonia Tepikian is an incredibly special person, known for her talkative and fun personality, loving community therapy dog Rocky, and being a bundle of positive energy in Rockville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“We are so grateful and honored to celebrate Sonia,” Susan Welge, Administrator shared. “Ms. Tepikian arrived at Rockville in June of last year on hospice, and she didn’t get to see her family in-person last year due to COVID. This year, she is thriving!”

Celebrating with Ms. Tepikian on this momentous day was her daughter Christine Tarpinian, son-in-law Ronald Tarpinian, with well virtual wishes from her grandson Andrew and his girlfriend Brooke.

Councilman Anthony D'esposito and Kate Murray, Hempstead Town Clerk, were also in attendance to celebrate and wish Sonia Tepikian a very happy birthday, presenting her with a special birthday card and proclamation.

Sonia Tepikian’s most frequent comment throughout the celebration was, "Thank you Sweethearts!”

The socially-distanced celebration was a special and momentous occasion as the COVID-19 narrative is beginning to pivot throughout the nation.

Rockville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a dynamic healthcare community that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is proud to serve the Rockville Centre community.

