Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,295 in the last 365 days.

NovaLink Releases New Manufacturing Facility Video

USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaLink, a nearshore manufacturing company headquartered in Brownsville, Texas has released an exciting new introduction video highlighting the versatility of its manufacturing facility and capabilities at their factory in Matamoros, Mexico.

The new video offers an excellent look at the factory and associates in action. Filmed on the floor of the manufacturing facility, the video highlights the diverse set of manufacturing operations as well as the broad range of skills of the workforce. The video also shows NovaLink's commitment to first class manufacturing and safety protocols for the health of its workers and customers.

“We are pleased to share with you a look into the company that we have built through care and commitment to our associates and our clients. Through a great deal of effort from all involved, we have created an environment providing opportunity to thousands of people on both sides of the US/Mexico border. Our clients can count on the NovaLink organization to look after the best interests of all aspects of the manufacturing partnerships we have developed." said Jason Wolfe, NovaLink CEO.

You may view the new video and other factory video by visiting the NovaLink YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yMu1-SsRoPKpvYOyj2NZg

About NovaLink

NovaLink is a best-in-class, outsourcing solution for domestic and international manufacturers seeking to relocate or initiate operations in a low-cost labor environment with proximity to the U.S. Manufacturing in Mexico for over 30 years, NovaLink has facilities in the border cities of Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. For more information on NovaLink, please visit their website: https://novalinkmx.com

Media Manager
NovaLink
+1 956-621-7362
mdillon@novalinkmx.com

You just read:

NovaLink Releases New Manufacturing Facility Video

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.