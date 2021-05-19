NovaLink Releases New Manufacturing Facility Video
USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaLink, a nearshore manufacturing company headquartered in Brownsville, Texas has released an exciting new introduction video highlighting the versatility of its manufacturing facility and capabilities at their factory in Matamoros, Mexico.
The new video offers an excellent look at the factory and associates in action. Filmed on the floor of the manufacturing facility, the video highlights the diverse set of manufacturing operations as well as the broad range of skills of the workforce. The video also shows NovaLink's commitment to first class manufacturing and safety protocols for the health of its workers and customers.
“We are pleased to share with you a look into the company that we have built through care and commitment to our associates and our clients. Through a great deal of effort from all involved, we have created an environment providing opportunity to thousands of people on both sides of the US/Mexico border. Our clients can count on the NovaLink organization to look after the best interests of all aspects of the manufacturing partnerships we have developed." said Jason Wolfe, NovaLink CEO.
You may view the new video and other factory video by visiting the NovaLink YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yMu1-SsRoPKpvYOyj2NZg
About NovaLink
NovaLink is a best-in-class, outsourcing solution for domestic and international manufacturers seeking to relocate or initiate operations in a low-cost labor environment with proximity to the U.S. Manufacturing in Mexico for over 30 years, NovaLink has facilities in the border cities of Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. For more information on NovaLink, please visit their website: https://novalinkmx.com
