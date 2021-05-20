Simpel and Associates launches Transformation Insights, Inc.

Simpel and Associates Logo

Simpel and Associates, a leader in transformation consulting, announced the launch of a new venture known as Transformation Insights. The start-up will deliver data-driven technology solutions that will simplify large-scale change programs and reduce costs through automation.

Transformation Insights will base its products on Kinetic Transformation, a transformation management methodology developed across more than 20-years of studying and leading complex change programs by Simpel and Associate’s CEO, Nathan Gampel.

According to Gampel, research shows that the market for business transformation products and services will grow into trillions of dollars globally. With 70% of programs destined to miss the mark, now more than ever, there is a need for products that better the odds.

“Every business is the dream of its shareholders, its customers, and its people. We are excited to be part of the solution,” said CEO Nathan Gampel.

Founded in 2016, Simpel and Associates specializes in leading transformation programs like post-merger integrations, digital transformations, and efforts to modernize how organizations work. Through its proprietary Kinetic Transformation philosophy, Simpel and Associates provides program management, operating model design, and change management services to $100 million + organizations, Fortune 500s, and Private Equity-backed organizations.

