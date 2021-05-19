Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,303 in the last 365 days.

Prog Ensemble Linda Cushma's OXYGENE8 To Release New RHINO EP

Linda Cushma's Oxygene8 - RHINO EP Cover

Linda Cushma's Oxygene8 - RHINO EP

Linda Cushma Photo

Linda Cushma

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RHINO collaboration was conceived at the height of the pandemic, during the first quarantine, with all of life-human & beast-scrambling for safety and security. The project took on the soundtrack of the times.

 “Tracks with such vulnerability and heart - you can hear it and even more poignantly for me because these are my friends playing so generously and graciously. I was so touched by that every time a track came in. I am awake thinking tonight of international friends, family and wishing you and all our world's most vulnerable and endangered beasties safety and calm. This music is our gift to you.” – Linda Cushma

Oxygene8 features bassist and vocalist Linda Cushma (USA), best known for her work with this experimental ensemble. The project also features guitarist Federico Miranda (Costa Rica), co-founder of the Costa Rican rock band Gandhi & Baula Music, promoting environmental conservation & awareness through music; Tim Alexander, drummer for band PRIMUS, plays tom-toms on the RHINO soundtrack; guitarist Pablo Tato (Spain/UK) is a studio musician that has worked with producers such as Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney, U2) and now resides in London. The RHINO EP mix & magic by Steve Parrish (USA) @ Desert Coast Studio.



To purchase: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lindacushmaoxygene8/linda-cushma-oxygene8

For more information:
INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/lindacushma
FACEBOOK Fan Page: www.facebook.com/LindaCushmaOxygene8-101821658005127

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

Prog Ensemble Linda Cushma's OXYGENE8 To Release New RHINO EP

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.