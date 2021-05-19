Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Student Summer Opportunity: O’Connor CIVICS Challenge!

Sandra Day O’Connor Institute For American Democracy presents the summer O’Connor Civics Challenge!, a civics video competition which is open now through Thursday, July 15, 2021 and open to all students entering 6th through 9th grade in Fall 2021.

The Challenge is to create the most amazing, exciting, and informative 3 minute video on CIVICS!

  • Choose a topic and watch a brief tutorial video:  
    • Justice Sandra Day O’Connor
    • Checks & Balances
    • Legislative Branch
    • Executive Branch
    • Judicial Branch
    • Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities
  • Create a video up to 3 minutes long
  • Winners in each grade will be awarded Apple products
  • Four Winners in the Justice Sandra Day O’Connor category will also be awarded Apple prizes.

WHY TAKE THE CHALLENGE?  For so many reasons! You can show off your video skills to the world, learn more about how government works and impacts our lives, and have an opportunity to win fantastic Apple products!

Here is a PDF flyer!

The 2nd Annual O’Connor Civics Challenge is now open! Video submissions will be accepted now through July 15!

Learn More Here

Questions? Contact: Heather Schader Vice President, Programs & Administration hschader@OConnorInstitute.org | (602) 730-3300 x8

