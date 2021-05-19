Maine’s New Comprehensive School Counseling Program Model

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share an updated and Maine specific Comprehensive School Counseling Program (CSCP) which has been the culmination of an extensive review, feedback and editing process.

We wish to extend a large thank you to school counselors Erin Flynn and Anastasia Alexis for their coordinated efforts in making this project a success, as well as to all others who engaged in this important process.

The model and resources can be found on the Maine DOE School Counselor webpage: https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/safeschools/counseling/schoolcounseling

For further information or questions, please contact Bear Shea at W.Bear.Shea@maine.gov.