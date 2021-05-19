Portland Arts & Technology High School Names Christiana Rae Gannon as CTE Student of the Year

Portland Arts & Technology High School (PATHS) announces Christiana Rae Gannon (Anna) as the 2020/2021 CTE Student of the Year.

Christiana Rae Gannon

Anna has been in the Carpentry program for two years. During that time, she has demonstrated what a fantastic person she is. She is the whole package; dedicated and determined, kind and caring, with individual goals, but always a team player, creative, thoughtful, interested, and focused. Anna always cheers on and encourages her classmates. She is a mentor and a supporter of everyone on her team.

Last year Anna qualified to compete at the Skills USA competition. During the abrupt switch to remote learning the previous year, Anna hit the books hard and completed her first year certification work, and got a head start on the second year. When we returned to school this year, Anna said she had ample time to work in the trade if we could help her get a job. This time was in between her work at PATHS, taking AP classes at her sending school, and participating in school sports. She has been working at a local millwork shop two days a week.

