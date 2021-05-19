Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.