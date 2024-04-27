Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Assault Unit are searching for a suspect who committed a misdemeanor sexual abuse offense in Northwest.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 1 p.m., officers were approached by a woman who stated a man brushed up against her at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and L Street, Northwest. He apologized, so she thought it was accidental.

She then entered a store in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, and the suspect followed her inside. The suspect touched her again and she realized it was intentional. She yelled at him to stop, and he fled.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24062385

