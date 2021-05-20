ADCG to Host Second Certificate Course Teaching Companies to Operationalize Best Practices of Data Protection

ADCG Logo Model DPPS Certificate

Privacy Professionals Learn to Manage Risks to ALL of the Data in their Organization

The privacy professional has responsibility for half the puzzle, but the DPPS has all of the pieces; it is a very important role.” — Joy Intriago

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) will host its second highly reviewed Data Privacy and Protection (DPPS) certificate course July 13-14. The DPPS course helps organizations protect their valuable confidential/proprietary data and intellectual property while countering costly cyber attacks. Attendees will expand their role by learning how to protect all of a company’s data, not just those subject to privacy laws. Protecting personally identifiable information (PII), health data, and non-public financial data is crucial for any Governance, Risk, and Compliance professional, but today it is all the other data within an organization that cybercriminals are targeting.

ADCG joined with privacy and cybersecurity expert Jody Westby to develop the certificate course, which is given virtually over two days. Jody Westby is CEO of DC-based advisory firm Global Cyber Risk LLC and has helped companies in every industry sector stand up privacy and cybersecurity programs in alignment with best practices and standards. The DPPS certificate course is designed to help companies of all sizes from all industry sectors identify data privacy and protection risks, operationalize best practices to mitigate those risks and integrate those standards across their organization.

Joy Intriago, Managing Director of ADCG notes, “Jody just gets the big picture: she is an expert on privacy compliance, cybersecurity programs, and cybercrime. The privacy professional has responsibility for half the puzzle, but the DPPS has all of the pieces; it is a very important role.” Ms. Westby understands the current and future challenges to data privacy and protection better than nearly anyone else. Ms. Westby adds, “cybercriminals are taking advantage of remote working and security gaps created by pandemic operational shifts. If companies don’t know how to properly protect their strategic plans, confidential data, and intellectual property, they might as well leave the front door unlocked; those that do will have a competitive advantage.”

ADCG is a professional membership organization dedicated to providing information, resources, educational training, and certification courses to data and cyber governance professionals. It is unique in its focus on governance in the convergence of data privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity.