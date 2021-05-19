Suspects cited in connection with Charlotte armed robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A100497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek

STATION: St. Albans / Williston

CONTACT#: 802-585-8993

DATE/TIME: 6:20 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear’s Corner Store, 20 Jackson Hill Rd., Charlotte VT

INCIDENT: Armed robbery

ACCUSED: Andrew Coyle

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: Assault and robbery, aggravated assault

ACCUSED: Marissa Tallman

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: Accessory aiding commission of a felony

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a three-month investigation, the Vermont State Police has identified two suspects in connection with the Feb. 13, 2021, armed robbery at Spear’s Corner Store and cited them to appear in court this week.

Andrew Coyle, 29, of Ferrisburgh was cited on suspicion of assault and robbery, and aggravated assault. His fiancée, Marissa Tallman, 26, also of Ferrisburgh, was cited on a count of accessory aiding in the commission of a felony.

Through extensive investigation and multiple interviews, state police learned that Coyle entered Spear’s Corner Store at about 6:20 p.m. Feb. 13 with a BB-type gun, threatened the clerk and demanded money from the register. Police also learned that Tallman acted as the getaway driver.

Members of the Vermont State Police worked with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation. In consultation with prosecutors, state police on Tuesday night, May 18, cited both suspects into the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to answer the above charges at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ initial court appearances. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021***

On 02-13-2021 at approximately 1620 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at 20 Jackson Hill Rd., Spear’s Corner Store. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the store, demanded money and displayed a weapon. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.

- 30 -