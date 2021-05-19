You Call the Shots Podcast: Episode 3 “You got the Dime-I’ve got the Time”

Kim Dreyer speaks with Ms. Linda Benson to discuss military mental health, suicide prevention programs, common issues, and resiliency for members in the military. Linda is the Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Cheyenne.

Kim Dreyer is the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the Wyoming Military Department and is part of S-FERST, which is the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team of Wyoming.

Remember, you are not alone.

WYNG Suicide Hotline is 1-307-369-3011

Find more info here WY Soldier Family Support Center

