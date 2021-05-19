Energy Risk’s Annual Software Rankings Announcement Out: ZE PowerGroup Ranked No. 1 in Four Categories
For the Third Time in a Row, ZE Receives Top Votes in Four Categories as a Data Management Firm
We proved that come what may, ZE will go above and beyond to service our partners and customers with the best data solutions.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is thrilled to announce that they have retained their position as the No. 1 vendor in Energy Risk’s Annual Software for four categories. ZE has earned a reputation as a global leader in data management, delivering an unmatched breadth of data, analytics, transformation, and integration capability for the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The ZEMA™ platform is hosted in ZE’s own private cloud, allowing it to maintain its track record of providing world-class data solutions.
— Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO
ZE PowerGroup has been ranked first by EnergyRisk in their annual software rankings in the following categories:
• Widest Supply of Data
• Pricing and Curves
• Integrating with other vendors and systems
• Preferred Data Management System
Dr. Zak El-Ramly, the President and CEO of ZE PowerGroup, stated: “We are thrilled to be recognized as number one in the majority of categories in data management solutions and services for the Energy and Commodities industry sectors, yet again. We have won all categories in the previous years, but this year was different. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we proved that come what may, ZE will go above and beyond to service our partners and customers with the best data solutions.”
He further added, “Our dedicated staff always listens and gets continuous feedback from our clients to maintain ZEMA’s unique position in the industry. We’ve seen tremendous growth of our data analytics and integration platform and ZE Cloud since its inception. We look forward to maximizing our clients’ ROI this year and beyond.”
ZE PowerGroup has won a total of 18 awards since the last 8 years of Energy Risk’s Annual Software Rankings and Data House of the Year awards.
The best thing is that Energy Risk manages a strict peer voting system for the rankings to ensure fairness. When filling out the Software Rankings survey, the respondents are asked to vote for the vendor of their choice for the following categories:
• Data management firm
• Data provider
• Technology advisor and more
The employment of such stringent policies and methods makes ZE PowerGroup even more grateful to receive recognition and appreciation from the industry year after year.
About ZE PowerGroup Inc. and ZEMA
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE was recently declared the Best Data Management Firm by EnergyRisk and is ranked 9th in the Chartis Energy50 rankings 2021 for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the recent winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year, the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year, and was also awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award two years in a row. For more information, visit www.ze.com
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn