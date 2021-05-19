Happy Ketchup Day to All Those Packet Collectors Out There: Keep Your Condiment Packets Safe and Organized.
Ketchup Day, June 5, is right around the corner. This is the day when we can all celebrate that popular condiment that we love to cover our French fries with.
It's such a fun and unique hobby. I'm glad we're able to provide a little piece of mind for folks looking to impose order on their collections."
— Reenie Feingold, founder of StoreSMART
A lucky few of us also know the joy of collecting those fun little packets they give away at restaurants. The bright, colorful little squeeze packets stir up nostalgia of younger days, or maybe just make us hungry. Either way, it’s a challenge to keep everything organized.
That’s where StoreSMART’s 9-Pocket Binder Pages come in. Stop losing or damaging your packets. Keep them safe and secure in these sturdy plastic holders. Compatible with three-ring binders, it’s easy to maintain order in your collection. Each page contains nine pockets, so you can display many different packets side-by-side. Organize your packets with ease; sort them by condiment type, brand, or year!
“It’s such a fun and unique hobby,” says Reenie Feingold, founder of StoreSMART. “I’m glad we’re able to provide a little piece of mind for folks looking to impose order on their collections.”
But what if you don’t collect ketchup packets? Whether it’s guitar picks, trading cards, coins, or so much more, StoreSMART is sure to have a pocket that can protect and organize your fun and eccentric collection. Some of their customers use the binder pages to hold silver bars, musical theatre programs, event tickets, and rack cards for travel attractions. StoreSMART has seen it all and they have a binder pager for everything. (And if they don’t, they can make one!)
StoreSMART’s Binder Pages for Condiment Packets are crafted of crystal clear 6-gauge vinyl. They have nine pockets per page and you can choose with or without weatherproof flaps. Each pocket has a capacity of 2 5/8" x 3 7/16". The overall size of the page is 8 11/16" x 11 9/16". Proudly manufactured in the USA. Also great for USB flash drive storage!
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011.
