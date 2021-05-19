French films at the NYC Independent Film Festival
Poetic reality and storytelling are the hallmarks of the French films at this year's festival.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- France is well represented at the NYC Independent Film Festival with no fewer than seven films competing for the best film awards in their category. Two documentaries, some short films and a feature film.
CHRONICLE OF THE STOLEN LAND is a documentary by Marie Dault about life in the slums of Caracas, Venezuela. People there can take ownership of the land on which their homes are built in exchange for a written account of their life stories from the time they settled in that neighborhood. This rule of the country's leader, Hugo Chavez, ruled the "Barrios" (neighborhoods), which also resulted in thousands of stories. These letters provided a wealth of information about one of the most denigrated and forgotten parts of the city, information that helped it take its rightful place in Caracas history, geography and political world. The filmmaker follows three women who have been leading their communities for ten years.
THE MAN WHO PAINTS WATERDROPS is the ideal picture for those who like to dive into a deep and slow art film. Directors Oan Kim and Brigitte Bouillot show us artist Kim Tschang-Yeul, one of South Korea's most recognized artists. Kim has built a unique body of work around the representation of a unique and fascinating motif that made him successful: the water drop. This obsession hides a tragic origin rooted in his country's history. It is the paradox of a character with an unusual fate, following his birth in North Korea in the trauma of war and then exile in South Korea, the United States and finally France. The film has both a strong visual and a humanistic ambition, which tries to do justice to the individuality of the artist and his work.
THE SUIT by Jameson Pepper and Charles Flamand is a social critique, a conceptual and symbolic road trip, an invitation to travel and a universal story. This anonymous, disembodied, nameless costume could be any of us. It could be you. It is a story of an established name in life, at the top of his career and of New York City. For those who lack something to be happy. One day he meets a red satin dress. She is from Mexico and tells him about her country. This encounter will lead the suit to leave behind everything, its comfort and situation to find her.
BEHIND YOUR SKIN by Evouna Michele goes under the skin of two women in prison. Roughness, mental escape, inhumane, solidarity. Is there worse a prison than the inner prison?
THUS BEGAN ANTOINE'S DOWN-GOING by director Paul Rigoux is a very poetic and romantic show art film, also about loneliness and the inner self. In this narrative short film, Antoine - a grieving loner - spends his days in a cafe on Place Clichy in Paris, France, looking at people. Every day he sees a woman he calls Albertine get off the subway and go to the movies. Today he takes it upon himself to talk to her. Thus began Antoine's decline. Antoine is a crying romantic, a misanthropic dandy who can't stand anything or anyone. How to save a man from destruction? Give him love. But when you see two strangers talking to each other in a cafe, you see their imperfections, their mistakes, their manners. Antoine thinks he screwed it all up. But what do you think?
NOT ENOUGH is an art film by the two French directors Jul & Gil. In fact, it is a protest against the modern culture of appearances and superficiality. Women are under constant pressure to adjust their bodies to the image of beauty. This alienation damages self-confidence because it denies any form of imperfection. It never seems to be enough for the society we live in. As a result, women are under constant pressure and have to adhere to unattainable standards.
The film directors know what they are talking about; they themselves worked for a number of years for agencies such as Creative Directors, for luxury brands such as Chanel, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and so on, until they decided to commit themselves fully to film directing.
OUT OF THE WORLD by Marc Fouchard is a feature film that tells us about Leo, who has problems communicating with others: he lives only for his music to open up to the world. But for the time being he cannot live off his passion as a composer, so he works as an Uber driver on the side and lives in his car.
One day, Léo picks up Amélie, a unique client: deaf yet dancer, she is open to the compositions he plays in his sedan. Amélie is attracted to the dark Léo, but what she doesn't know is that he is a dangerous predator ...
The French program of this years NYC Independent Film Festival can be found at the NYCindieFF 's website.
