The Transatlantic Outreach Program (TOP) is hosting STEM and Social Studies virtual study tours to Germany this summer:

STEM Virtual Study Tour: June 8 – July 1, 2021

Social Studies Virtual Study Tour: July 6 – July 29, 2021

On each 4-week virtual tour, participants can immerse themselves in current topics relevant for both Germany and the U.S./Canada, meet experts and educators from across the Atlantic, and connect with other North American educators, including TOP Alumni.

Learn about a variety of topics relevant to both contemporary Germany and the U.S./Canada.

Engage in exchange and dialogue with German educators and experts.

Discover and be trained on digital teaching tools to use in the classroom.

Create a lesson plan or project on contemporary Germany to use during the upcoming school year.

Build connections with other educators across the U.S., Canada, and Germany.

All meetings will be held in English and can be attended live on Zoom or viewed as a recording at a later time.

Participants can join the tours casually, as time permits, or register to take the virtual study tour as a professional development course for graduate credits.

Learn More & Register.

Go straight to Registration.