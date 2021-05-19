Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,361 in the last 365 days.

STEM and Social Studies Virtual Study Tours to Germany this Summer

The Transatlantic Outreach Program (TOP) is hosting STEM and Social Studies virtual study tours to Germany this summer:

  • STEM Virtual Study Tour: June 8 – July 1, 2021
  • Social Studies Virtual Study Tour: July 6 – July 29, 2021

On each 4-week virtual tour, participants can immerse themselves in current topics relevant for both Germany and the U.S./Canada, meet experts and educators from across the Atlantic, and connect with other North American educators, including TOP Alumni.

  • Learn about a variety of topics relevant to both contemporary Germany and the U.S./Canada.
  • Engage in exchange and dialogue with German educators and experts.
  • Discover and be trained on digital teaching tools to use in the classroom.
  • Create a lesson plan or project on contemporary Germany to use during the upcoming school year.
  • Build connections with other educators across the U.S., Canada, and Germany.

All meetings will be held in English and can be attended live on Zoom or viewed as a recording at a later time.

Participants can join the tours casually, as time permits, or register to take the virtual study tour as a professional development course for graduate credits.

Learn More & Register.

Go straight to Registration.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

STEM and Social Studies Virtual Study Tours to Germany this Summer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.