The Transatlantic Outreach Program (TOP) is hosting STEM and Social Studies virtual study tours to Germany this summer:
- STEM Virtual Study Tour: June 8 – July 1, 2021
- Social Studies Virtual Study Tour: July 6 – July 29, 2021
On each 4-week virtual tour, participants can immerse themselves in current topics relevant for both Germany and the U.S./Canada, meet experts and educators from across the Atlantic, and connect with other North American educators, including TOP Alumni.
- Learn about a variety of topics relevant to both contemporary Germany and the U.S./Canada.
- Engage in exchange and dialogue with German educators and experts.
- Discover and be trained on digital teaching tools to use in the classroom.
- Create a lesson plan or project on contemporary Germany to use during the upcoming school year.
- Build connections with other educators across the U.S., Canada, and Germany.
All meetings will be held in English and can be attended live on Zoom or viewed as a recording at a later time.
Participants can join the tours casually, as time permits, or register to take the virtual study tour as a professional development course for graduate credits.