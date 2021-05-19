Maximum Approval Rate for Canadian Business Immigration: Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants

Bangladesh’s most leading immigration consultancy

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where immigration laws in Canada and across the world have become rigid, Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants has set precedents in this industry by simplifying immigration matters.

Bangladesh’s most leading immigration consultancy, Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants has more than 6 years of experience in offering credible immigration consultation to Business Owners and Entrepreneurs relocating to Canada. Having processed good number of visa applications successfully within the announced timeframe, the firm has rightfully garnered its credibility with maximum approval rate.

Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants is a one-stop solution to all your immigration requirements. For the last 6 years, they have been offering the finest immigration and visa assistance to business clients across the country along with an ever-expanding global clientele.

In a time where immigration laws in Canada and across the world have become rigid, Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants has set precedents in this industry by simplifying immigration matters. Clients can get trustworthy hand-holding support from Legato Immigration, who are found to be the best immigration consultants in Dhaka, making their transition as smooth as possible.

Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants offer a wide range value-added service including:

- Assisting the business people to choose the appropriate visa suitable for their profile.

- Helping the business people understand the overall process, which includes Fast-Track Federal Business Immigration, Entrepreneur Programs, Express Entry and Investor Programs.

- Consultation by renowned Canadian Immigration Lawyer.

- Submitting each essential document with accuracy while upholding the security and privacy of the client.

- Helping the client to set up their new life in Canada, with satisfactory support from the in-house post-landing team.

- Providing business opportunities and Canadian Company Registration Services for clients.

At the helm of the consultancy is Mr. Md Masum (Team Head, LIVC) who spearheads a team of experienced and credentialed legal professionals and immigration consultants. Talking about their much-revered role as a top immigration consultancy, Mr. Masum, “Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants is keen to offer the best immigration services to Bangladeshi businessmen. More than 90% of people are confused while selecting an immigration firm therefore facing trouble in deciding which immigration consultants to rely on, many people end up applying on their own, leading to a Visa error/refusal most of the time. We, at LIVC, act as a bridge for individuals seeking to relocate to reach Canada.”

He further added, “Since the whole procedures are done by the Registered Lawyers, the services we provide are 100% Genuine.”

It is hard to find a consultancy firm that has such a comprehensive take on Canadian immigration services. Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants caters with:

- Canada Express Entry Program.

- Canada Provincial Nomination Program.

- Federal Skilled Worker Program.

- Spouse visa

- Business Immigration.

- Entrepreneur Programs

- Owner Operator

- Canada Family Sponsorship Program.

- Post-landing services

LIVC offers insight and assistance in the Provincial Nominee Program across:

- Ontario

- British Columbia

- Nova Scotia

- Saskatchewan

- Alberta

- Manitoba

- Newfoundland and Labrador

- Prince Edward Island

The valuable insight by Canadian Licensed Immigration Lawyer in every case counts for matchless association with each province in Canada which helps their clients opt for a specific province-based nomination program, making LIVC the most trusted immigration consultancy in Bangladesh.

The Firm’s office is located in Banani, Dhaka, along with Lawyer’s presence in Canada, where an in-house team is present to help the clients with post-visa assistance for a smooth transition. Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants offers an all-inclusive immigration consultation service, backed by their esteemed team of experienced immigration lawyers and top immigration consultants in Dhaka.

Refer to the information given below to reach out to Legato Immigration and Visa Consultants.

Website: https://livcs.com

Contact: +8801841772593-4

Email: apply@livcs.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Legato Business Immigration