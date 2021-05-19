August Jade Sterling Questions the Lack of Diversity in Romantic Fiction
Acclaimed author August Jade Sterling has raised her concerns regarding diversity in historical fiction.
Fans of historical novels, British romances, and stories of slavery will relish the depth and events that make The American Duke a compelling read.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of the critically acclaimed "The American Duke: Crossed Lines, Twisted Fate," August Jade Sterling is an expert on cultural representation in romantic literature and her debut novel tactfully addressed the issue of the lack of racial diversity in the British monarchy. While Sterling's novel received praise for its inclusivity, the author now questions if historical fiction should do more to diversify its character base.
— Diane Donovan for MidWest Book Review
"After reading and falling in love with the characters of many historical romance novels, I continuously felt something wasn't right. Why were all of the heroes and ladies white or blonde-haired with blue eyes? Simply put, there was a void and inaccurate betrayal of characters or a lack of diversity in historical romance novels. The world is a place where culture and the human race blends; books pave the way."
August Jade Sterling's novel has created a diverse cast of characters that seamlessly blend into a complex narrative that traverses the racial issues that were historically rife in the British royal family.
Passing as white in America and unbeknownst to her, a mixed-race American falls in love with a British aristocrat. It's love at first sight.
What follows are: illegal marriages, children, a dukedom, and murder. Add to that, England's top operatives, an eavesdropping right-hand man, gun toting ladies, espionage, smuggling, more secrets, and a ton that is very upset about the possibility of the purity of the aristocracy being compromised.
Welcome to the world of the Roxburys as they take on the British elite during the Regency Period, the ton as it has never been portrayed before, and historical facts interwoven with fiction.
About August Jade Sterling
A native of New York, August Jade Sterling is an authority on the history of interracial relationships in mid-century Europe. Sterling grew up in Buffalo and attended Russell Sage College and Syracuse University before venturing out to Los Angeles, South Dakota, and most recently Minnesota. Sterling serves on the Olmsted County Human Services Advisory Board and is also passionate about knitting and jazz.
"The American Duke: Crossed Lines, Twisted Fate" is available through Amazon.
Roy Billington
Redcloverdigital.com
Roy@redcloverdigital.com