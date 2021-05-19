Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 20, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 19, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Athens

Trimble Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Community Improvement Corporation of Fairfield, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Village of Mechanicsburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clermont

Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Parma Community

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County

 

Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax Agreed-Upon Procedures

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Solon City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

North Point Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Public Safety

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Transportation

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Renaissance Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Archbold Area Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Hillsboro City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Madison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

North East Ohio Network

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Wayne Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Green Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Village of Botkins

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandy Valley Local School District

 FFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wyandot

Village of Kirby

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

