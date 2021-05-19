Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Trimble Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Community Improvement Corporation of Fairfield, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Village of Mechanicsburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Clermont
Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Parma Community
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga County
Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax Agreed-Upon Procedures
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Solon City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
North Point Educational Service Center
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Public Safety
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Transportation
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Renaissance Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Archbold Area Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hancock
Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Highland
Hillsboro City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson
Madison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
North East Ohio Network
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Meigs
Meigs Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Pickaway
Wayne Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Green Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Village of Botkins
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Canton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandy Valley Local School District
FFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Vinton
Richland Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Wyandot
Village of Kirby
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.