For Immediate Release:

May 19, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Trimble Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Community Improvement Corporation of Fairfield, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Village of Mechanicsburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Clermont Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Parma Community IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga County Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax Agreed-Upon Procedures 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc. IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Solon City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie North Point Educational Service Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Department of Administrative Services 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Public Safety 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Transportation 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Renaissance Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Archbold Area Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock Hancock County Schools Health Benefit Fund IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Highland Hillsboro City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Madison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Constellation Schools: Elyria Community IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning North East Ohio Network MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Meigs Meigs Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Pickaway Wayne Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Green Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Village of Botkins 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Canton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandy Valley Local School District FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Van Wert City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Vinton Richland Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Wyandot Village of Kirby 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

