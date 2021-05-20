Michael Scarzello joins Kleinschmidt Associates
Michael Scarzello, P.E., M.B.A. joins Kleinschmidt Associates as Senior Consultant
We are absolutely thrilled that Mike elected to join Kleinschmidt and recognize that his broad skill set will benefit many of our clients and projects.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Scarzello, P.E., M.B.A, as Senior Consultant, to the Strategic Growth Group.
— Jon Christensen, CEO
Michael has a broad range of experience in independent power and utility operations, asset management, permitting and regulatory compliance, energy project development, and construction management. He has worked on the Operations side of the business as part of a team supporting a portfolio of 85 hydroelectric facilities across the country. Michael’s expertise also includes licensing and regulatory compliance oversight, acting as chief engineer for dam safety and security, and management of hydroelectric, thermal, wind, and solar generation assets.
“Working with Mike over the last couple of decades in his client leadership roles, we gained a great deal of respect for the wealth of hydro management, engineering and licensing knowledge he brings to the table,” says Jon Christensen, CEO of Kleinschmidt, “We are absolutely thrilled that Mike elected to join Kleinschmidt and recognize that his broad skill set will benefit many of our clients and projects.”
“After working closely for many years with a variety of Kleinschmidt staff across different disciplines”, says Michael Scarzello, “I am thrilled to be part of a dedicated team of professionals that work very hard to serve a client’s interest.”
Michael has an M.B.A. from the College of St. Joseph and a B.S. in Environmental Resource Engineering from the State University of New York at Syracuse. He is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer and serves on the Regulatory Affairs Committee with the National Hydropower Association (NHA).
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
