IDS Welcomes Bill Noel as Chief Product Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of enterprise mission-critical solutions for secured finance, today announced that Bill Noel has joined the company as its chief product officer. In this newly created executive position, Noel will play a strategic role in leading and integrating the company's comprehensive portfolio of market leading product offerings to deliver unparalleled value to the global secured finance market.

"IDS is experiencing unprecedented growth in both new customers and the expansion into adjacent markets through our recent acquisitions," says David Hamilton, CEO of IDS. "As the company evolves it was critical to establish an executive product leader to ensure we realize the full potential of our expanding portfolio. Bill brings to IDS strong portfolio and product management experience that will help drive our ambitious growth objectives and ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers through our integrated offerings. I am very excited to welcome him to the IDS team."

Noel brings over 20 years of experience in business and operational strategy, innovation, product and portfolio management to IDS. As CPO, he will provide strategic product leadership for IDS’ global portfolio which includes IDScloud™, the leading SaaS platform for secured finance.

“IDS’ leadership position in the secured finance market, growth strategy, and their commitment to the development of a world-class integrated SaaS platform is what attracted me to the role,” said Bill Noel, CPO for IDS. “The team has built a solid foundation from which to grow the portfolio to meet the rapidly changing needs of secured finance. I am excited to be joining a great team and helping deliver world-class, product value to our customers.”

Most recently, Noel served as group vice president of product portfolio, program and pricing at Blue Yonder, a global leader in supply chain software. He was responsible for driving the portfolio strategy, product management processes, software-as-a-system (SaaS) pricing, new product introduction, and the internal product organization operating model.

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies to help banks, specialty finance firms and captive finance organizations drive operational efficiency and growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize their asset finance, asset-based lending and factoring operations. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability and affordability. IDS serves a global customer base from offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company’s headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

For more information, visit www.idsgrp.com.