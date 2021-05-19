Reunited and It Feels So Good

Sisters see each other for the first time in 53 years

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine washing strawberries and being very much focusing on that task, then hearing your son telling you that have company, and that company is your only sister whom you haven't seen in 53 years.Standing several feet behind Wanda Foxx was her 58-year-old sister, Sharon Fox from Alabama. Wanda's attention was immediately redirected. The strawberries would have to wait. She turned around on the stool she had been working from. Suddenly, she was looking at a slightly younger version of herself.The reunion was extraordinary and understandably so. Unhurriedly, Sharon approached Wanda and reached out to her older sister. Methodically, the two embraced each other for several seconds. It was a joyous occasion. They alternated from crying, smiling, and laughing."In 1964, my three brothers and I were adopted by our maternal grandmother. I knew I had a baby sister even though we didn't grow up together," Wanda explained. This is the work of God.My father used two different spellings for his last name. All of my siblings spelled Fox using one, or two x's. I spell my name using two, Sharon uses one x. We all have the same father."Wanda Foxx went on to say that in 1986, her brother actually connected with Sharon, but the two lost contact.Later, in 2020, Sharon's oldest son, Bryant announced that he wanted to find his family from Africa. Sharon was prompted to go to Ancestry.com and find Wanda. Almost immediately, she was able to identify and contact a cousin. That cousin gave Sharon the phone number of her older sister, Wanda whom she had not seen in more than fifty years."I felt empty for decades because I did not know one member from my Foxx family. My last memory of her was when I was five, and Wanda was 12," says Sharon. "I didn't know I was playing with my sister at the time. Wanda and I have the same father. My mother thought that if I knew Wanda was my sister, it would be emotionally too much for me. I was five-years-old and only saw Wanda a few times."In the 1980s, my maternal grandmother encouraged me to find my father's side of the family. It happened. I was so excited to speak with our brother Rufus by phone. He mailed me family photos. Unfortunately, we were disconnected before I had an opportunity to speak to Wanda."Sharon says that when she called Wanda on October 20, 2020, her heart was beating fiercely by the third ring. After the fourth ring, the younger sister says a woman answered the phone. "Hello, may I speak to Wanda?" was followed by bursts of sobs and a flow of uncontrollable tears from the siblings.The bonding was immediate. Since that October day, the siblings spoke almost daily and decided to meet in person. Unfortunately, Wanda became very ill and the reunion was rescheduled for July 4, 2021.However, Sharon was challenged by waiting until then. "I told God, 'LORD, you are not about to take her. I just found her.' God was faithful"Wanda appeared to be recovering better than expected so, Sharon along with her oldest son, Bryant and Wanda's son, Roderick began to plan a surprise reunion the Saturday before Mother's Day, 2021.The younger Fox sister said that when they finally did meet the Saturday before Mother's Day, the conversation started at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, and ended at 2:30 a.m. the next day.That reunion was everything the sisters thought it would be, and more if you consider the surprise visit. Although the sisters live in two separate states, they are only a 4-hour drive away from each other. As such, Wanda and Sharon will reunite again this summer in Tennessee, and then again on Thanksgiving.There are more joyous reunions planned in the future that will include their children — all adult boys— and extended family. Sharon has four sons; Bryant, Brandon, Bradley, and Jaalan (Trey).Wanda has two sons; Roderick and Markus. The cousins have not only embraced each other, but they also look like siblings and share strikingly similar demeanors. Sharon's and Wanda's brothers, Rufus, Ronnie, and William all died before Sharon could meet them in person.For half a century and running, it appears that two siblings will continue to nurture a bond that they have always had.

