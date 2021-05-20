Midland Undergoes Complete Rebranding Initiative

Midland: Packaging - Paper - Performance

Billion-dollar company taking a simple approach to reflect its broader service offerings

WHEELING, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to demonstrate that it’s much more than a paper company, Midland Paper Packaging + Supplies has officially shortened its name to MIDLAND as part of a comprehensive rebranding initiative. The fresh approach, from the new logo and tagline to the updated brand messaging, reflects a modern distribution company with an eye toward the future.

For more than a century, Midland has been a leader in paper distribution. But over the past two decades, it has evolved into much more than that. Today Midland is a dynamic company with a broad range of offerings. In addition to a full complement of paper offerings, MIDLAND offers solutions in sustainable packaging, automation equipment, and direct-to-consumer marketing and consulting. Given MIDLAND’s recent rapid sales growth and market diversification, the company underwent an exercise in brand clarity, starting with the name change.

“By shortening our name to simply MIDLAND, we avoid being pigeon-holed into a single category and are able to broaden our appeal beyond just paper. This is a logical evolution for our brand and will help unify our messaging” said Executive Vice President Jim O’Toole.

With a renewed emphasis on performance and exceeding expectations, Midland’s mission is to deliver on commitments in its three core segments:

• Packaging materials and custom design solutions

• Paper solutions for a variety of applications

• Direct-to-consumer Marketing strategy and consulting

“At MIDLAND, performance matters. Delivering on our commitments is more than just our mission statement. It’s what defines us. It’s in our DNA” added O’Toole.

“Our strength is our wide-ranging network of knowledge. We have a team of industry veterans for every service offered and our experience is unmatched. When people engage MIDLAND, they don’t just get one person – they get access to an entire network of experts.” said Mike Graves, MIDLAND’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To discover more about the new Midland, please visit midlandco.com.

About Midland

At over 100 years young, MIDLAND’s experience in packaging, paper and strategy is unmatched. With sales of more than $1 Billion, MIDLAND is a large and important part of the North American distribution landscape. MIDLAND’s sales professionals take a consultative approach to every project, offering targeted solutions to unique business challenges. MIDLAND is a leader in the field of sustainability and continues to help customers neutralize their carbon footprint. The acquisition of CohereOne in 2019 expanded MIDLAND’s offerings into direct-to-consumer marketing and consulting.