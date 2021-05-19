RE: Traffic Alert- Georgia

The roadway is now back open for travel. Thank you for your patience.

VSP St. Albans

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Due to an ongoing incident in the area of Ballard Rd in Georgia we are requesting that people avoid this area until further notice. At this time it is unknown how long this incident will take place. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank You

VSP St. Albans