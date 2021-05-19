Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of The Clifford Reid House in Cooperation with Edward Kaminsky of eXp Realty

Classic 1920s Italian-style estate Expert craftsmanship throughout Entertain with a flourish against original details Private 3 lot property with impeccable landscaping Beautiful ocean and mountain views

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that The Clifford Reid House in Hollywood Riviera, California, an exquisite 1928 Italian-style estate that boasts remarkable finishes and detailing, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Edward Kaminsky of eXp Realty.

Previously listed for $8.995 million, the property sold during an active auction on April 12th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 49 days prior to the sale resulted in over 23,000+ website/page views, 641 prospects, 73 showings, 327 open house tours and 6 bidders.

Once a celebrity haunt, this European villa boasts a curved marble staircase framed by the original stained glass windows, hand-painted ceilings by European artists, colorful hand-painted imported Italian tile, and wrought iron accents throughout. Built in 1928, the home’s expert craftsmanship is on display no matter where the eye falls. A true work of vintage art, the property features exquisite plasterwork that cannot be replicated, artisan-crafted outdoor torches, topiaries, colorful flowers, and a lush green lawn, and a secluded backyard space for large-scale entertaining.

"Concierge Auctions has once again established a successful auction in California. It was a pleasure to come together as one to sell this incredible property. By leaning onto the Concierge Auctions’ global database and my local outreach, we were able to create a successful outcome for our client,” stated listing agent, Edward Kaminsky. “I would recommend Concierge’s services for anyone wanting to take control of the market and sell on their timeline.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of The Clifford Reid House will result in a new home built for a family in need.

