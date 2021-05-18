Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ethics Committee Issues Advice About Judicial Membership in Law-Related Organizations

The Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) issued advice for judges serving or who will serve on the California Access to Justice Commission or the Child Welfare Council, both statewide organizations working toward systemic improvements in the courts.

